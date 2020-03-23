Flint Group is among vendors who put out a notice on their operations during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Steve Dryden, COO Flint Group Packaging and CEO Flint CPS has confirmed that
Flint Group has taken steps to ensure that all its sites, products and services are safe, according to a March 20 news release from the company.
All the company’s teams remain accessible to customers.
“At present, we are not experiencing any direct impacts on our material supply. The current situation is, however, both complex and dynamic and we remain in frequent communication with our direct suppliers located in China, Europe and in other parts of the world to ensure delivery of materials as planned,” said the release.
“Our global procurement team is reviewing material status daily for every region of the world and we have a weekly coronavirus global task force meeting,” it said.
CPS Inks is a global Flint Group business unit offering offset and publication gravure inks, blankets and consumables to offset web and offset sheetfed printers. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Flint Group employs some 6,800 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.