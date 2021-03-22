On March 18, the Florida House passed House Bill 35, which would repeal Florida law that mandates that certain public notices be published in print newspapers, the Miami Herald reported.
The bill’s sponsor is Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay.
The Florida House passed similar bills in 2019 and 2020. They failed in the Florida Senate.
The Senate version of the legislation, SB 402, is set to start moving through the Senate this week, the Herald said.
There were also public notice bills on tap in North Carolina, Carolina Journal reported, and in Illinois, as this Daily Journal editorial reports. Recent bills have come up in other states, as well. The bills have not been uncommon around the country.