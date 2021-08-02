If you’re needing a hip hoodie, water bottle or beanie, Forbes has got you covered.
The company has launched an online store.
“With its core franchises such as Under 30, ForbesWomen, For(bes) The Culture and more, the Forbes core collection of branded merchandise, which launches today, will provide branded items to Forbes’ loyal communities worldwide,” says the company in a release.
For its first collaboration, Forbes worked with apparel brand Boys Lie, founded by Forbes Under 30 alums Tori Robinson and Leah O’Malley.