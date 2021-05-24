Editorial staffers at Forbes say they have moved to unionize with the NewsGuild of New York, “joining our peers such as Fortune Magazine, Reuters and The New Yorker.”
“The Forbes Union sent a letter to management announcing that we have organized with the NewsGuild of New York with more than 80% of support. With a supermajority of our newsroom standing behind this movement, we asked Forbes to honor our right to organize by voluntarily recognizing us,” says a note at the Forbes Union website.
Talking Biz News has a statement from Forbes on the effort.
Forbes management has told organizers that they won’t voluntarily recognize the unit and instead will force organizers to have an election, says a May 21 Tweet from Forbes Union.