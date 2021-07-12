The erstwhile home of the News & Record (Greensboro, North Carolina) is listed for sale.
Chicago-based real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield listed the property on July 1 for nearly $11 million, says the paper.
The 6.65-acre property covers most of the downtown block of 200 East Market St.
The paper says there had been a buyer under contract to buy the building some years ago, but now the facility is back on the market.
BH Media, which sold its newspapers to Lee Enterprises in 2020, owns the building, which is vacant as the paper has moved.