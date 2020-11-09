The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has agreed to voluntarily recognize a union fornewsroom staff, the paper reported Nov. 2.
Management’s agreeing to recognize the unionizing effort means there is no need for a vote on the issue.
More than 80% of non-management staff signed union authorization cards, the organizing committee said.
The Fort Worth NewsGuild will be part of The NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America.
McClatchy owns the paper.
It’s the second major paper in Texas to go for a union in recent weeks. Newsroom staff at The Dallas Morning News opted in October to unionize.