Fujifilm North America Corporation has launched its J Press 750S High Speed Model, with output speeds of 5,400 B2 sheets per hour, says the company. The launch celebration was shared via a concept video and shown as part of Fujifilm’s Graphics Systems Division’s presence at virtual.drupa (April 20 to 23), the annual industry event for printing and graphics.
“Fujifilm is dedicated to the continued development of innovative products for the digital printing market,” said Tommy Katagiri, president, Fujifilm North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division. “We are very proud to have introduced the world’s first B2 inkjet press with the launch of the original J Press.”
