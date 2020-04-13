Layoffs and furloughs have hit MediaNews Group papers around the country, according to a NewsGuild report. Hedge fund Alden Global Capital controls MNG.
Papers affected include the Denver Post (13 layoff notices to NewsGuild members), Boston Herald (at least five laid off) San Jose Mercury News (21 on furlough) and East Bay Times (13 on furlough), Monterey Herald (two on furlough), Chico Enterprise-Record (two on furlough), Kingston (New York) Daily Freeman (four layoff notices to NewsGuild members) and Reading Eagle (19 laid off, says NewsGuild).
Unconfirmed reports said a sales rep, an office manager and two editorial staff members at the Ukiah Daily Journal (California) were put on furlough. Two others were reportedly furloughed at the Fort Bragg Advocate and Mendocino Beacon, the Guild said.
The Southern California News Group (SCNG), an MNG operation with 11 local daily papers and more than a dozen weeklies, has furloughed some 50 newsroom staff members and laid off several others, according to sources familiar with the moves, LAist reported.
Furloughs and job cuts were also undertaken in other departments, including some 20 layoffs in advertising, according to a source, LAist said. More newsroom cuts may be in the offing, possibly in May, according to a staff announcement by SCNG executive editor Frank Pine, LAist said.
The company’s papers include the Orange County Register, Los Angeles Daily News, and San Bernardino Sun.
Buyouts are being offered at the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Bring Me the News reported.
Poynter has a list going back to early March with newsroom layoffs, furloughs and closures caused by the coronavirus.
