London-based Future has acquired the joint venture to produce Marie Claire US.
Future has entered into a license to produce Marie Claire US for the next five years. The site and its accompanying print offering were previously run as a joint venture between Hearst Magazines and Marie Claire international.
“With nearly 17.5 million visitors a month, this is a flagship women’s lifestyle brand and I’m delighted that we are adding it to our already strong women’s lifestyle vertical,” said Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future.
Marie Claire US joins Future’s stable of women’s lifestyle brands including Marie Claire UK, Woman&Home, GoodToKnow and MyImperfectLife.com.
The New York Post has a story here.