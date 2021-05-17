The Future of Local News Act was reintroduced last week, Poynter and others reported. The bill was first introduced last fall.
The bill would lead to the formation of a committee “to examine and report on the role of local news gathering in sustaining democracy in the United States and the factors contributing to the demise of local journalism, and to propose policies and mechanisms that could reinvigorate local news to meet the critical information needs of the people of the United States in the 21st century,” says the bill.
The bill’s co-sponsors include Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Penn.) and Marc Veasey (D-Texas).
Meanwhile,Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) told members of America's Newspapers May 11 that she will seek about $2.3 billion worth of tax credits and grants for local newspapers and broadcasters as part of President Biden's infrastructure plan, America’s Newspapers reports.