The Gadsden County Times (Quincy, Florida) has been sold.
Publisher Mark Pettus announced to staff March 5 that Florida Newspapers had sold the paper’s property and assets to Gadsden County News Corp.
The paper’s offices will stay in Quincy.
Lewis Floyd, Sr. Associate with Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the buyer in this transaction.
Pettus is president of Gadsden County News Corp. and is also publisher of The Havana Herald, The Chattahoochee News-Herald & Sneads Sentinel along with Florida NewsLine, a family of community papers in the Jacksonville and St. Augustine area.
The Gadsden County Times was founded in 1901.