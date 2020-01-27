Bestselling author Michael Gale (“The Digital Helix: Transforming your organization's DNA to thrive in the Digital Age”) and designer James Sommerville, who gave the Coca-Cola brand a new image in 2013, will contribute keynotes to drupa cube in 2020.
Drupa cube is one of five special forums at the drupa trade fair, June 16–26, 2020, at fairgrounds in Dusseldorf, Germany.
“Educate - engage - entertain” is again the slogan of the drupa cube.
Offering more than 40 sessions, including keynotes, C-level sessions, workshops, brand stories and best practice examples, the drupa cube will serve as a source of expertise on new digital business models, with digital transformation playing a significant role, organizers say. The focus will be on innovative web-to-print and packaging technologies, the potential of a platform economy with more diversified sales channels and new collaboration models, as well as the changing expectations of connected customers in a social media culture, all against the background of an increasing responsibility of the industry for sustainability and circular economy management.
“Our primary goal is to put as many ideas as possible out there which participants can successfully implement in their own companies,” said Sabine Geldermann, drupa director. “We want to offer a program that meets their actual needs.”
