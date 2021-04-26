With the decision by Gammerler GmbH (Germany) to refocus on their parts and customer service/support business in the immediate future, GammerlerTech Corporation, in addition to purchasing the remaining 49% of the shares of the former partnership with Gammerler and becoming the sole owner of the North American operation, has begun the exploration of transitioning those portions of the Gammerler product line currently manufactured in Europe to its expanded North American facility in Bradenton, Florida, according to the company.
GammerlerTech, “with its established market presence, technical resource depth, and comparatively new state of the art manufacturing and parts facility, is well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity to broaden its ability to provide the most advanced, robust and cost-effective post press machinery and systems to the North American commercial and newspaper printing market,” says the company.
More details will be provided as they become available, says the company.