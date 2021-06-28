USA Today Network announced it will auction its inaugural non-fungible token (NFT), inspired by the first newspaper delivered to space in 1971.
Powered by Origin’s NFT Launchpad, the auction will consist of a mosaic incorporating more than 300 images from 50 years of space coverage.
All auction proceeds will benefit the Air Force Space & Missile Museum Foundation and the Gannett Foundation.
Apollo 14 astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space, famously transported a special edition of Today, now Florida Today and part of the USA Today Network, to the moon. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Shepard’s visit to the moon, the collection allows bidders the chance to immerse themselves with the interactive artwork of the Apollo Landing and related NASA missions.
The 48-hour auction will begin June 28 at 8 p.m. ET at nft.usatoday.com. Gannett will also be offsetting the NFT footprint with carbon credits.