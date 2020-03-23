Gannett has announced the launch of Support Local, a platform to help communities support and access small businesses across the country that are facing significant economic challenges due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
Gannett created Support Local to provide communities an easy way to discover opportunities to help their favorite local businesses and access special services they may be providing during these times. The site, which provides free business listings, allows readers to search by city and filter by categories such as restaurants, bars, cafes and bakeries. It currently promotes the purchase of restaurant gift cards and will be adding additional features like special hours, remote access, delivery services and special offers as alternative means to provide support.
Support Local is leveraging Gannett’s network of local news brands and USA Today to quickly scale up its presence in communities across the nation. Businesses and readers alike can add new listings and all businesses are verified using Google Places API. Launching with more than 1,000 restaurants, the platform will soon expand to include additional categories of businesses such as spas, salons and retail stores.
To find or add a local business to the new Support Local site, visit supportlocal.usatoday.com.
