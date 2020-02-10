The Bucks County Courier Times (Langhorne, Pennsylvania) is taking its newspaper printing and production from Fairless Hills to sister facilities at the Courier-Post in New Jersey and The News Journal in Delaware, the Bucks County paper reported. The Courier Times news and advertising teams are staying in Langhorne, the paper said.
Gannett owns the paper.
The change is set for the end of March.
The paper didn’t say how many jobs would be lost.
“We can’t make a decision like this without deep concern for our affected coworkers,” General Manager Brad Bailey said.
“We are committed to working with them through this difficult transition,” he said.
The facility in the Penn Warner Industrial Park in Fairless Hills was opened in 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.