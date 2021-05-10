Journalists at three Gannett-owned papers in New Jersey have voted to unionize, the News Guild of New York says and the New York Post reports.
The papers are the Bergen Record, the Daily Record in Morris County and the New Jersey Herald in Newton.
The vote was 59-4 for the union, says the Post. The union will be named the Record Guild.
• In other union-related news, The New York Times reported April 22 that the New York Times Company would not voluntarily recognize a newly formed union of tech and digital staff, telling the group to go to a vote through the National Labor Relations Board.
“The Unit Councils of the New York Times Guild and the Wirecutter Union, which together represent nearly 1,400 employees, strongly condemn Meredith Kopit Levien and A.G. Sulzberger’s decision that the company will not voluntarily recognize the Times Tech Guild. We call on the company to reverse this decision and honor the votes our colleagues have already cast,” said a statement from the Unit Councils of the New York Times Guild and the Wirecutter Union.
• Journalists at The Kansas City Star have taken a step toward forming the Kansas City News Guild. Members of the union organizing committee presented local management with the request for voluntary recognition after a majority of eligible staffers signed cards signaling their desire to be represented by the Kansas City News Guild, says the guild.
• A majority of editorial workers at Insider, formerly known as Business Insider, have said that they have organized to join The NewsGuild of New York, the guild says.