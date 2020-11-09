Gannett has sold BridgeTower Media to private equity firm Transom Capital Group. BridgeTower is a provider of B2B information, research, events and marketing solutions in more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.
BridgeTower Media is a business media and marketing platform providing content within the legal, business, construction, legislative, pet retail and home furnishings sectors through more than 40 print and digital brands, says a news release on the buy.
BridgeTower provides subscribers with content relevant to their daily professional activities and has a research unit focused on employee satisfaction, lead generation services and live events centered on awards and education.
BridgeTower was previously a stand-alone, B2B information subsidiary of Gannett.
Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles.