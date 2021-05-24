Gannett has sold the Times Herald-Record building at the corner of Mulberry and Fulton streets, the paper (Middletown, New York) reported. The paper has relocated to a rented space in the town of Wallkill.
The building sold in October 2020 for $825,000 to Mulberry JD, a company with a Brooklyn address, according to the Middletown Assessor's office, says the paper.
The 50,000-square-foot building went on sale in fall 2019, listed at $2.1 million.
Commercial real estate firm Bell Cornerstone handled the sale.