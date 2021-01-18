Gannett is shooting for 10 million paid digital subscriptions within five years, CEO Mike Reed said Jan. 14, USA Today reported.
Gannett went over 1 million subscriptions in the third quarter of 2020, 31% up from the same period in the previous year, the paper said.
Gannett is moving to what Reed termed a subscription-led business model, the paper said.
Gannett’s USA Today doesn’t have a paid digital subscription option beyond an ad-free browsing subscription. Reed said that a paid subscription is being looked at, the paper said.