The Gazette (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) is stopping newspaper printing operations at its Color Web Printers and moving printing to Gannett Publishing Services in Des Moines in August, the paper reported.
The closing of the newspaper printing operation impacts 34 full-time and eight part-time employees, says the paper. Affected employees will get outplacement and other transition assistance, says the paper.
“This was a very difficult decision, because it affects our fellow employee-owners, many of whom are longtime employees,” Folience CEO Daniel Goldstein told the paper. “But the changing economics and consolidation of the print industry necessitates this.”
Folience is the parent company of The Gazette and Color Web Printers in Cedar Rapids, the Southeast Iowa Union in Washington, Life Line Emergency Vehicles in Sumner, and Cimarron Trailers in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
The company plans to sell its Goss printing press and lease or sell the facility.