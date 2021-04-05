Getty Images has bought image platform Unsplash. Getty Images said it would fund the transaction from existing cash balances and the deal was expected to close at the close of March, said Getty in a news release.
Through the combination of the Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, Getty Images will be positioned to “reach and enable creativity and communications across the full spectrum of the world’s growing creative community,” says the release.
“We could not be happier to welcome Unsplash to the Getty Images family,” said Craig Peters, Getty Images CEO.
Unsplash founders Mikael Cho, Luke Chesser and Stephanie Liverani will continue to operate the Unsplash business.