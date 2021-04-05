Pete Rosengren, vice president of sales and digital strategy at Daily Herald Media Group (Arlington, Illinois), died March 28 while trying to save two children from drowning at a Florida beach. Rosengren was 42.
Rosengren “hurried into the Gulf of Mexico to help his sons and other children being carried out to sea,” says the Daily Herald.
“They were caught in a rip current and Pete went out to rescue them,” said David Vaughan, beach safety director for South Walton Fire District at Miramar Beach, east of Destin, the paper reported.
A GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for his family. More than $149,000 has been raised so far.
“Pete was always there for others — employees, peers, family and friends. That was his DNA,” said Scott Stone, president and chief operating officer at Daily Herald Media Group.