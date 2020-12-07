In a Dec. 2 posting, Google made several announcements concerning its News Showcase.
• Google will soon start offering people access to paywalled content in partnership with select news publishers.
Google will pay participating partners to provide limited access to paywalled content for News Showcase users. In return, users will register with the news publisher, providing a way for the publisher to build a relationship with readers.
• A new type of News Showcase panel includes a list of important articles selected daily by users’ favorite publishers. For example, if a user follows a news outlet that covers their local news, they will see daily updates on the most important local stories, selected by that newsroom. Relevant publications, national and local, will also now be shown within the For You feed, plus in a dedicated area to discover new News Showcase publications within Newsstand on Google News.
• News Showcase has expanded to Google News on iOS and it will be coming to news.google.com and Discover soon. News Showcase metrics will soon appear in Search Console so publishers will have more data to better understand which articles and topics users are responding to.