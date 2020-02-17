Google is communicating with publishers about paying licensing fees for content in a news product, The Wall Street Journal reported. The paper cited people familiar with the matter.
WSJ said it’s not a sure thing that any deal will result from the talks. The bulk of the publishers in talks with Google are not in the U.S., with some in France and other spots in Europe, the paper said.
“We want to help people find quality journalism — it’s important to informed democracy and helps support a sustainable news industry,” said Google Vice President of News Richard Gingras in a statement. “We care deeply about this and are talking with partners and looking at more ways to expand our ongoing work with publishers, building on programs like our Google News Initiative.”
