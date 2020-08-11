A group of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, residents has started a charitable fund at the Eden Prairie Community Foundation to support a news start-up.
The Eden Prairie Local News Group (EP-LNG) is creating a nonprofit news model with a mission to create reader- and business-supported, public-service journalism in Eden Prairie. The nonprofit route will preserve local control and enable the start-up to tap additional revenue streams not available to for-profit models, including tax-deductible donations and foundation grants, says a news release on the effort. Since it’s not yet a 501(c)(3), the group is using the Eden Prairie Community Foundation as its fiscal sponsor, the release says.
The group recently conducted an online survey in Eden Prairie. Among more than 430 respondents, 99.5 percent favored the start of an organization focused on local news.
Sixty-three percent are willing to pay a subscription for receiving local news.
More than 60 individuals offered to help in some other way, as an advertiser, writer or advisor to the start-up.
The EP-LNG will begin with a news website and grow, focusing on Eden Prairie with news generated by Eden Prairie residents.