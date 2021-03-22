After collecting data on more than 700 local independent news organizations, Project Oasis has published a report with info on this industry's growth.
Project Oasis is a collaboration between UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, LION Publishers, Douglas K. Smith and the Google News Initiative to map the progress and choices of locally focused digital news publishers.
As traditional local news outlets face the challenge of transitioning from print to digital, a growing group of small, independent online news organizations is helping fill local news gaps, says the report.
The field is experiencing major growth: 266 organizations started up in the past five years, an increase of nearly 50%, representing an average of more than 50 launches per year, says the report.
Publishers operate in a challenging financial environment, the report says. One in five publishers believe their organization has reached sustainability and another two in five say they are heading in that direction.