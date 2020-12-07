The Hartford Courant’s (Connecticut) Broad Street offices will be shuttered at the end of 2020, the paper reported.
Tribune Publishing owns the paper.
“This is a decision about real estate needs amid a difficult and challenging time on both the public health and economic fronts,” Editor-in-Chief Andrew Julien wrote to employees in an email.
Staff has been working from home since spring, the paper said. The paper announced in the fall that it would be printed in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Tribune Publishing has closed a number of newsrooms, including the Orlando Sentinel and the New York Daily News newsrooms, the Courant pointed out.