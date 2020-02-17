Hearst Newspapers has made a strategic investment in The Martin Group, a marketing communications agency with offices in Albany, Buffalo and Rochester, New York. The announcement was made by Hearst Newspapers President Jeff Johnson and Times Union President and Publisher George R. Hearst III. Terms were not disclosed.
Founded in 2001, The Martin Group provides research, strategy, analytics, creative services, public relations, digital marketing, paid media and advertising and social media solutions. Notable clients include Under Armour, Wegmans, New Era Cap, Puma, ASICS and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.
While the investment formalizes The Martin Group’s partnership with the Times Union, based in New York’s Capital Region, the entities first aligned in 2018, when the agency co-located its Capital Region offices within the Times Union headquarters.
A news release from Hearst said: “The investment in The Martin Group enhances our ability to offer customized marketing solutions and strategies that deliver measurable performance for our clients across several key service verticals, including sports, healthcare, food and beverage, financial services, education and nonprofits.”
