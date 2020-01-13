The Herald-Times (Bloomington, Indiana) is relocating its newspaper printing and production from Bloomington to a plant in Indianapolis that prints the Indianapolis Star, the paper announced.
The paper’s news and advertising teams will stay in Bloomington.
The move will likely mean some layoffs, but the number has not been set, the paper said.
The change will take place in February.
“This was not an easy decision at all, and in no way a reflection on the dedicated and talented staff that have produced our newspapers for so many years,” said General Manager Larry Hensley. “The financial reality is that we must make these difficult decisions to sustain our future and to continue to be the dominant source of local journalism in our communities we serve.”
GateHouse bought the paper in January 2019. The move follows GateHouse Media’s $1.4 billion purchase of Gannett, which was completed in late 2019. The merged company uses the Gannett name
