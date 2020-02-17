The Key Executives Mega-Conference is taking place from Feb. 17-19 in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel. News & Tech is at the conference.
More than 700 media executives are expected at the conference, which provides network opportunities and explores new solutions to issues facing the newspaper industry. Hosts are America's Newspapers, Local Media Association and News Media Alliance. Texas Press Association is a local partner.
A few happenings and announcements from the event:
• ProImage announces that Tribune Publishing is rolling out ProImage’s NewsWayX browser-based production workflow in a centralized environment for its printing plants at the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, Sun Sentinel (Florida), New York Daily News and Hartford Courant. Each plant will have a customized workflow and only see their publications. Production can be monitored via a standard browser to check the progress of all pages and plates.
• The Anchorage Daily News is the latest newspaper to launch a digital out-of-home video network using the Phoenix Vision SiteView system. The new location-based video advertising tool, delivered via displays on stand-alone newspaper racks positioned at high traffic retail locations, is a means for the newspaper to reach consumers at the point of purchase. The initial network will consist of 100 rack-mounted displays and roll out in the coming months. Phoenix Vision is based in San Diego.
• Ancestry and Adpay | Memoriams, an Ancestry company, are announcing a solution for obituaries. Leveraging the free We Remember by Ancestry digital memorial, consumers and funeral homes can now place and search obituaries through a unified interface. This solution will empower media companies to offer an intuitive, perpetual search that will ultimately link to the world’s largest database of ancestral information, according to Colorado-based Adpay.
• Quintype Technologies is previewing the Page Builder application for their Ahead platform at the conference. Page Builder allows publishers to change the look and feel of their website on the fly without the need to know any code or any deployments while still maintaining stability and security, according to the company. Quintype was founded in California and has a presence in Delhi and Bangalore, India.
