The Madison Leader (South Dakota) has been sold to Wick Communications, a family-owned media company based in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
The Madison Leader has been published by the Hunter family for 75 years.
New Mexico media merger firm Dirks, Van Essen & April represented the Hunter family in the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The announcement was made last week by Daily Leader Publisher Jon Hunter and Francis Wick, CEO of Wick.
“Wick is a third-generation family newspaper business, just like the Daily Leader,” Hunter said. “They have demonstrated a commitment to communities they serve and are well-prepared to serve Madison. There's a bright future ahead for our newspaper and Leader Printing.”