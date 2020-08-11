Chatham Asset Management has announced that Tony W. Hunter will be the new CEO of McClatchy. McClatchy said he’ll take up the role in September, after the company comes out of Chapter 11 and completes its court-approved sale to Chatham.
McClatchy's asset purchase agreement with Chatham was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court on August 4. This came after McClatchy and Chatham told Judge Michael E. Wiles Aug. 3 that they had reached a tentative agreement with certain creditors that ended opposition to the sale, McClatchy’s D.C. bureau reported. https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/article244691827.html
The transaction is expected to close in September, subject to closing conditions and certain regulatory approvals, says McClatchy.
Hunter will succeed Craig Forman, McClatchy's CEO, who along with the current board and Chairman Kevin McClatchy, will leave the company upon McClatchy's emergence from its court-supervised reorganization.
Hunter joined the Tribune Company in 1994, rising the ranks to CEO of Tribune Publishing and publisher of the Chicago Tribune, a role he held from 2008 to 2016.
Previously, Hunter served as chairman of Nucleus Marketing Solutions, a collaborative venture between McClatchy, Gannett, Hearst and Tribune, as well as chairman of the News Media Alliance and a member of the board of the Alliance for Audited Media.