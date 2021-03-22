With the upcoming loss of third-party cookies due to changes from Apple and Google, the digital advertising ecosystem should be preparing to adjust to new ways of targeting, measuring, and attributing media effectiveness to ad campaigns, says IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau). However, according to IAB's 2021 State of Data research, released at the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (March 8 to 12), there’s a false sense of readiness among some, which could result in business failures in 2022.
"Sound the alarm bell. Brace for impact," said Orchid Richardson, senior vice president, Programmatic+Data Center, IAB. "IAB State of Data reveals that the majority of the digital media ecosystem believes they're ready for what's next. Many are wrong, with no solutions to the most pressing challenges their businesses will face when third-party identifiers go away."
The risk for those companies that may be leaning back or waiting for others to solve these issues could mean an ever growing, ever dwindling long tail of publishers that may have access to first-party data but are limited by unsophisticated data activation tools and the inability to effectively prove return on ad spend (ROAS), says IAB.