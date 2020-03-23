Ignite is among vendors who put out a notice on their operations during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Ignite began the journey to a fully distributed workforce model 10 years ago, so is a decade into having refined what is among the most resilient models of work continuity, the company says.
“We are extremely well structured for zero disruption to the work we do for you, relative to the evolving global health guidelines on travel restrictions, social distancing and quarantine,” said a news release from Ignite CEO Davin Cushman.
The company said it is adding the Alertfind emergency notification system to the Ignite Prime library. Customers who would benefit from using it will also be eligible for a free implementation service starting as early as March 23rd. Additionally, Ignite customers will have unlimited access as Ignite is waiving the Prime allowance calculation criteria that would otherwise govern usage to a level equivalent to current paid product fees.
