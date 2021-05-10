imPRESSions Worldwide has bought Central Graphics (Romeoville, Illinois) in an asset sale.
Included in the sale is the parts inventory and other business assets.
The two companies have engaged in joint projects for over 25 years. When the owner, Jim Crivellone, decided to retire, he offered to imPRESSions Worldwide President Tom Loesch first right to purchase. Loesch says that the organization will retain a footprint in Chicago and has hired on two parts and service people from Central Graphics to continue to provide uninterrupted service to the current customer base.
• In other imPRESSions news, Worzalla Publishing has bought a Sunday 2000 web press for its facility in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. To meet the growing demand for book production, the company consulted with imPRESSions, who’s supplying and installing the commercial press.
The eight-unit press will be installed with Contiweb SC splicers and ECOCOOL gas dryers with chills, both PCF1.1 and PFF2 folders, QTI auto-registration and Omnicon press controls.
imPRESSions Worldwide has headquarters in Burlington, Washington, and a service facility in Tupelo, Mississippi.