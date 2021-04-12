Unpublishingthenews.com launched April 7 to help journalists confront the rising pressures to “unpublish” — a digital-age dilemma that challenges everything from daily reporting practices to the fundamental values of the news profession, says a release from the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri.
Unpublishing is industry jargon for a set of issues surrounding requests from individuals to remove, obscure or significantly alter then-accurate information published about them in the past — potentially a decade or more ago. Newsrooms did not face problems of information permanence in the days when news was printed with ink on paper and yesterday’s edition was quickly discarded.
Deborah Dwyer, a Reynolds Journalism Institute fellow and a doctoral candidate in the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, created this resource in collaboration with an expert advisory board.
The website includes an editor’s forum, where news leaders can discuss pertinent topics and seek guidance on specific challenges. "We are beginning to see some news organizations be more transparent about their unpublishing philosophies and practices, and building on that momentum is important," Dwyer said.
Another resource found on the website is a repository of newsroom unpublishing policies. The repository currently includes more than 50 policies, and Dwyer encourages other outlets in the U.S. and worldwide to submit their own guidelines.