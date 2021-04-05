• Journalists at The State (Columbia) have moved to form South Carolina’s largest news union, The State News Guild, according to the NewsGuild. McClatchy owns the paper.

NewsGuild members at The New Yorker, Pitchfork and Ars Technica announced March 26 that they voted, with 98 percent support, to approve a strike if negotiations with management of their publications and their parent company, Conde Nast, break down further, according to the NewsGuild.

Employees at four media outlets, Entertainment Weekly, Martha Stewart Living, Shape Magazine and PeopleTVwon union recognition with 93% voting in favor of the Meredith Union, the NewsGuild said on March 26.