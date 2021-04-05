• Journalists at The State (Columbia) have moved to form South Carolina’s largest news union, The State News Guild, according to the NewsGuild. McClatchy owns the paper.
• NewsGuild members at The New Yorker, Pitchfork and Ars Technica announced March 26 that they voted, with 98 percent support, to approve a strike if negotiations with management of their publications and their parent company, Conde Nast, break down further, according to the NewsGuild.
• Employees at four media outlets, Entertainment Weekly, Martha Stewart Living, Shape Magazine and PeopleTV, won union recognition with 93% voting in favor of the Meredith Union, the NewsGuild said on March 26.