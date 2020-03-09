The Kansas City Star is cutting its Saturday print edition beginning March 14, the paper reported.
The paper is expanding its Friday and Sunday print editions, so subscribers will continue to get favorite Saturday features, including comics and puzzles.
A version of the Saturday paper will be available as an e-edition.
McClatchy owns the paper. McClatchy has said it plans to cut Saturday editions of all of its 30 publications in 14 states by the end of 2020. McClatchy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February.
