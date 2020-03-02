Sports reporters at four Kentucky newspapers were cut last week, WKYT reports.
The Advocate-Messenger, Jessamine Journal, Interior Journal and Winchester Sun cut their sports departments, according to WKYT. Boone Newspapers owns the papers. Ads for the Advocate-Messenger have called for citizen submissions, WKYT reported.
