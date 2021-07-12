The Key West Citizen, part of the Adams Publishing Group, has launched an online happy hour guide with help from tech partners Wehaa.
The happy hour guide is a directory of bars and restaurants in Key West and includes customized components, says a press release from Wehaa.
Wehaa worked with the team at the Key West Citizen to create an online solution the dynamically shows current happy hours at the top of the directory. Users can search by the following preset time categories: all day, morning, afternoon, evening and late night.
The Key West Citizen also launched a dining guide several months ago. It was part of rollout between Adams Publishing and Wehaa to help papers provide a list of local restaurants that were open during the lockdowns.
Wehaa has developed several APG markets with online guides that show who is open, delivering and doing curbside pickup. The dining guide also synched up each restaurant with deliveries services like Grub Hub and Uber Eats.