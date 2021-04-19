Eastman Kodak announced today that it has acquired the assets of ECRM Incorporated’s CTP (computer-to-plate) device business for the graphic arts and newspaper industries.
Based in Massachusetts, ECRM is a manufacturing company in imaging technologies for the graphic communications industry. The transaction includes the equipment, contracts, inventory and intellectual property of the business.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“This acquisition reflects Kodak’s commitment to the printing industry and our focus on investing in growth,” said Jim Continenza, Kodak’s executive chairman and CEO.
“In the wake of a challenging pandemic year, and on the anniversary of ECRM’s 50th year, we decided that this is a good time to rest on our past successes, yet protect and service our many long-term customers with an established company of appropriate size, CTP competence, and resources. We are pleased today to place our company assets with Kodak,” said Rick Black, chairman and CEO of ECRM.