Kodak has announced the acquisition of the service and parts assets of Southern Lithoplate (North Carolina), complementing the strategic alliance formed with SLP in December 2020.
Kodak’s service and support team will provide a plan for Southern Lithoplate’s customer base, offering a range of service options, says a news release from Kodak.
“Our partnership with Southern Lithoplate deepens our expertise in the newspaper segment and strengthens our ability to provide exceptional service for customers,” said Jim Continenza, executive chairman and CEO, Eastman Kodak Company.
“On behalf of the Casson family and Team SLP, I express our deepest gratitude to you, our loyal customers, our alliance partners and the marketplace at large for your support these many decades,” said a statement from Edward A. “Trip” Casson III, SLP chairman and CEO.
The Kodak service team will take over the servicing of Southern Lithoplate’s accounts beginning Aug. 1.