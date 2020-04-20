Kyocera Document Solutions America has announced the launch of its first inkjet production print device with the TASKalfa Pro 15000c. This development is the next step in Kyocera’s diversification, the company says in a press release.
The TASKalfa Pro 15000c offers a cost-effective alternative to conventional printing in transactional, trans-promotional and direct-mail applications, the release says.
“The TASKalfa Pro 15000c represents a shift in ambitions for Kyocera, moving us into the innovative area of inkjet production printing," said Doug Cole, director, production print. "It’s where the future of affordable printing lies, and our device is built with reliability in mind to ensure that down-time is kept to a minimum.”
The TASKalfa Pro 15000c is available through Kyocera’s direct sales channel and through authorized Kyocera dealers and resellers in April 2020.
Kyocera Document Solutions America is a group company of Kyocera Document Solutions, based in Osaka, Japan.
