The LA Times offered buyouts to employees with at least two years at the paper, CNN reported in February.
Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong bought the paper and the San Diego Union-Tribune from Tribune Publishing for $500 million in summer 2018.
A “reliable source” said the LA Times has gone from making $55 million in 2017 to losing $50 million last year, the New York Post reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.