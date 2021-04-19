Lee has started trading today as a Nasdaq-listed security under the symbol “LEE.”
President and CEO Kevin Mowbray and other members of the Lee Enterprises team will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell in a virtual bell-ringing ceremony on Tuesday, April 20. The ceremony will be webcast live beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET at this link.
In other Lee news, the company announced last week that it’s laying off nine newsroom staffers at The Roanoke Times, effective April 23, according to the Timesland News Guild.