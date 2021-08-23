Lee Enterprises is working with Amazon Advertising to offer over the top, or OTT, services to its more than 35,000 local business advertisers. OTT streams video directly to viewers using various video services and internet-enabled devices.
“This new opportunity is an excellent example of our commitment to delivering powerful solutions which solve for the needs of our clients and fit within our digital transformation strategy,” said Lee President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mowbray in a statement.
Amazon Advertising offers OTT inventory across IMDb TV, Twitch, top-tier network and broadcaster apps, and Amazon’s News app, says Lee. Amazon OTT and Twitch jointly reach a monthly audience of 120 million viewers across the U.S.