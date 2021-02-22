Lee Enterprises has launched Feast and Field, a new food-focused digital magazine exploring farming, food production, culinary history and cooking.
“Food is deeper than the dish from your favorite restaurant and broader than a go-to recipe,” said Cat Neville, executive editor of Feast and Field, in a press release. “Food touches every one of us and Feast and Field will give readers the full story of how it all happens, from the field to the plate.”
Feastandfield.net is set to launch nationwide and across all Lee markets on March 15, 2021