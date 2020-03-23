Lee Enterprise sold its papers in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Hanford, California, to Santa Maria News Media, the Santa Maria Times reported.
The purchase involves the Santa Maria Times, The Lompoc Record, Santa Ynez Valley News and The Sentinel in Hanford, along with other local publications.
Lee Enterprises bought the properties in 2005 when it purchased Pulitzer.
Santa Maria News Media is a new company led by a group of Canadian newspaper executives. The new owners have numerous papers in Canada and the U.S., including the Bakersfield Californian.
