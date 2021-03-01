Ancestry has sold subsidiary Adpay to Legacy.com, the companies announced Feb 18.
Adpay is best known for its Memoriams platform, which enables funeral homes to publish obituaries in newspapers nationwide. Memoriams will complement Legacy.com’s iPublish Media Solutions, which it acquired in late 2019, says a press release on the buy.
“We are grateful for Ancestry’s stewardship of the Adpay business,” said Stopher Bartol, Legacy.com’s founder and CEO. “And we are thrilled to partner with the Adpay team to build on our shared mission of helping funeral homes and consumers publish obituaries in local newspapers everywhere, in every format.”
Legacy is headquartered in Chicago. Adpay is based near Denver.